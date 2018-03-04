Beaumont Estate hotel's refurbishment includes new sculptures

The results of a £12m refurbishment have been unveiled at the Beaumont Estate hotel in Old Windsor.

The De Vere hotel in Burfield Road has opened new bedrooms and event spaces.

The refurbishment also includes an upgrade of its grade two listed 19th-century chapel.

Although most of the work finished in February there are still four new ‘luxury bedroom suites’ to be unveiled.

Venue director Darren McGhee said: “We’re delighted with the results of the refurbishment.

“We firmly believe that we have created a property that caters perfectly for our guests, whatever their reason for visiting.

“The makeover has breathed new life into what is a landmark country estate.”

The original house was built for Lord Weymouth and then served as a public school from 1854-1967.

The 44-acre grounds have also had a makeover by Justin Turner, head of estates management at Principal Hotel Company, which runs the hotel.

The outdoor area features sculptures by Yorkshire-based willow artist Emma Stothard.

The hotel’s new 1705 Restaurant is now open for business too, serving up a mix of British and Italian food.