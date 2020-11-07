Sponsored bike ride raises more than £1,000 for Riding for the Disabled Association

A sponsored bike ride has raised £900 for a disabled horse riding charity.

Burnham resident Judith Moore completed the bike ride on Sunday, October 18, riding from Burnham, through Eton and finally into Maidenhead.

The 70-year-old’s grandson Harry Gascoyne, 17, has been riding with Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), based in Fulmer, since he was eight.

Through the bike ride, Judith gained 35 sponsors and has so far raised £900 for the association.

She said: “I felt quite elated actually because I’ve never done anything like that before and when I got to Maidenhead I thought, my gosh, this is brilliant just to have done it.

“I had some lovely chats with people along the way.

“When I got to Maidenhead I thought it was worth it, I had so many sponsors I can’t believe it. People are very generous when it’s something local.

“I just thought I’m glad I’ve done it.”