Bluebird Care host Christmas afternoon tea party in Burnham

A Burnham-based homecare provider hosted a Christmas afternoon tea party on Wednesday, December 4, in a bid to tackle loneliness among older people.

Bluebird Care took about 80 customers and their families to The Grovefield House Hotel to enjoy some festive fun with entertainment and music from ‘All That Jazz’.

Attendees were treated to an afternoon tea featuring party hats, Christmas crackers, festive bingo and a demonstration into the art of bell ringing.

The organisation, rated ‘outstanding’ by the CQC, also provided transport for some customers, ensuring they did not miss out on the festive fun.

Anne Inglis, Bluebird Care director, said: “We organise the event each year so that as many of the people that we care for as possible can get out in their local community and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with others.

“We urge people to support older people over Christmas, calling on their neighbours, friends and family who may live alone and would not normally see anyone over the festive period.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave their time to make the day so special for so many of our customers. Huge thanks also to both The Grovefield House Hotel and to Leah and Phil from ‘All That Jazz’ - we could not have done it without such great support.”