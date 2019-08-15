Video: Burnham FC pays tribute to Luca Skivington

Football players, staff and fans gathered on Tuesday night to pay tribute to a 17-year-old who died in a car crash last week.

Burnham FC were playing their first match since the death of player Luca Skivington, who died after the car he was travelling in left the road and hit an electricity sub-station in Windsor End, Beaconsfield, at 10.45pm on Tuesday, August 6.

Luca, who went to Altwood School, Maidenhead, was the son of club chairman Glenn Skivington and played for the U18s side and trained with the first team.

The club held a one-minute silence, laid flowers given by away side Tring Athletic and a wreath and club secretary Gary Reeves gave a short speech in tribute.

Mr Reeves said: “People would describe him as popular, a lovely lad who will be missed by all. A massive loss.”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Glenn, Michelle, Marco and James [Luca’s family].”

Speaking after the ceremony, club director Adam Wardle said: “[Luca was one of the] finest young lads we’ve known as a community club, for all of us involved in the club, families, friends (who) have all grown up with Luca so it’s a very sad time for everyone involved.

“Our hearts are breaking for Glenn, Michelle, Marco and James at this really, really difficult time and all of us at Burnham Football Club and friends and family will offer them all the support we can and love.”

Burnham manager Paul Shone said it is an ‘awful time for the club’. He added: “We will all stick together and be strong for each other, that’s for sure, and anything we can do as a team, as a club, for each other, we will, because unfortunately a 17-year-old has lost his life, which is far too young.”

Luca had previously been involved with Bisham-based FAB Academy and Oxford United.

In a statement on its website, Altwood School passed on its ‘deepest condolences’ to the family, stating that Luca was an ‘exceptional young man and will be sorely missed by everyone at FAB Academy and Altwood C of E School’.

In a statement released on Friday, Luca’s family said: “A very special boy, loved by so many, adored by his family and idolised by his younger brother has been ripped from all our lives.

“We must believe he has been chosen so early by the angels, but they leave us all devastated with broken hearts for life.

“Rest well our beautiful boy. We’ll be with you soon enough and in each others’ arms again.

“In the meantime we know you’ll keep a careful watch over your family and all your friends.

“Mum and Dad xxx”

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the collision. Witnesses should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43190242139, with information.