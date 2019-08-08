Tributes pour in following death of Burnham FC's Luca Skivington in car accident

Tributes have been paid from across the football family following the death of Burnham FC player Luca Skivington in a car accident on Tuesday.

Luca, the son of Burnham chairman Glenn Skivington, played for the Blues u18s and first team under manager Paul Shone.

The club confirmed the sad news on Twitter yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

In the post the club said: “Burnham Football Club send our sincere condolences to chairman Glenn Skivington and his family after the tragic car accident that his son, and our player, Luca was involved in last night, where his life was taken away from him. We are all devastated and our thoughts are with the family.”

First team manager Paul Shone responded, saying: “Absolutely devastating news. I’m in shock and I send my deepest of thoughts and condolences to Glenn, Michele and Marco.”

Former teammaters, players, managers and coaches in the area have also been expressing their shock and sadness.

Former kitman at The Gore, Richard Bone, said: “Such sad news. A wonderful lad who’s going to be missed so much, by so many.”

Slough Town’s joint manager Jon Underwood added: “Really sorry to hear this. Such sad news and my thoughts are with the family and all those at the club.”

The Blues FA Cup tie at home to Tring Athletic on Saturday has been postponed to next Tuesday (August 13) following the news, while the side’s Hellenic Premier Division clash against Windsor, due to be played next week, will now be rescheduled.