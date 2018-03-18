Muslim community group marks 100 years of RAF

A special exhibition to mark 100 years of the RAF has been prepared by a children’s group from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough & South Bucks.

The event was arranged by Bob Slater, chairman of the village’s RAF Association.

The children’s group, aged from six to 14 years of age, worked during the half-term holidays to prepare posters and paintings to mark the historic occasion.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough & South Bucks said: “It’s been an incredible experience in seeing the amazing enthusiasm, time and effort that has been put in by the children’s group.

“It shows their interest and passion in preparing material which we are proud to display in Burnham Park Hall.”

He thanked Bob Slater, for providing them with the opportunity to contribute to the exhibtion. The display went up on Monday and will stay for six weeks.