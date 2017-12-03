Burnham High Street planters installed to prevent pavement parking

Drivers blocking the pavement could soon become a thing of the past after the parish council installed new planters along the High Street.

As a narrow one-way road, the High Street has seen more than its fair share of pavement parking, and it’s one of the most frequent concerns raised by residents on social media, including wheelchair and pushchair users.

To try and stop it, the parish council has installed three new planters on the High Street in the worst hotspot for pavement parking. They are slim enough to allow wheelchair and buggy users to get by, but prevent cars from mounting the pavement.

They were planted and will be maintained by Windowflowers – and the money for the project has come from the High Street Improvement Fund.

Parish Clerk, Sheridan Edward said: “We’ve been asking the police and County Council to enforce the parking restrictions, but they just don’t have the manpower to do it.

“Hopefully our experiment will be successful, and we’ll have a more beautiful and pedestrian-friendly High Street.”