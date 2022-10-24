Accessible playground opened by MP and Paralympian

A new playground in Holyport which features equipment suitable for children of all abilities was opened by a medal-laden Paralympian and Theresa May MP last week.

The Platinum Jubilee Playground was built to replace the former space which had failed a health and safety inspection, and provide a long-lasting tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Located in Moneyrow Green, the playground cost £120,000 to build which was raised with the help of charities and organisations including The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, Berkshire Community Association and the Shanly Foundation.

Paralympian Jeanette Chippington OBE, one of Maidenhead’s most successful athletes, was joined by MP Theresa May on Friday to mark the official opening of the equipment.

The para-canoeist picked up her OBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The play space features a climbing frame, roundabout and swings which are accessible to all children, including wheelchair users.

Gill Hudson, trustee for the Holyport Community Trust, which spearheaded the fundraising project, said children have been ‘ecstatic’ since the playground opened.

The village had been without a play space for about a year and a half while the previous one was deemed unsafe following an inspection.

“We particularly wanted Jeanette to come because this is going to be one of the few playgrounds in the area that has got accessibility equipment so kids of all abilities can use it,” Gill said.

“We feel that Holyport is leading the way now.

“They [Jeanette and Mrs May] really liked the playground, they thought it was very colourful, robust and they really appreciated the accessibility element.

“It means children have got the chance to go out and enjoy the fresh air and exercise.

“They are completely thrilled. Some children have turned up every day for weeks waiting for the playground to open – they were just ecstatic.

“We are so happy and proud to have raised so much money in just over a year.”