Fifield Fun Day fete featuring ferrets set for Sunday

The village’s annual Fun Day is set for Sunday – with familiar and traditional fairground fun.

Entry is free to Fifield Fun Day, and visitors can look forwards to steam train rides, ferret races, birds of prey displays from Berkshire Birds of Prey, a Punch & Judy performance and a dog show, featuring musical mats for the dogs.

This year there will be fairground rides such as children’s bumper cars and swing boats.

There will also be traditional games such as a coconut shy, splat the rat and hook a duck, as well as a tombola and raffle and many stalls.

Children can enjoy face-painting, while adults can enjoy the beer and wine tent.

There will also be a barbecue and a variety of other foods offerings.

Fifield Fun Day will be held at Deep Meadows, Fifield Road. Gates open at 1pm and the festivities wrap up at 5pm.

The fete is organised by Oakley Green, Fifield & District Community Association (OGAFCA).

All proceeds will be donated to charity.

For more information see the OGACFA website at www.OGAFCAP.co.uk or email funday@ogafcap.co.uk