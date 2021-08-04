Repeat application made for flats in place of Holyport offices

A second planning application has been put forward to turn offices in Holyport into 28 flats.

A previous application to alter Tectonic Place on Holyport Road was made by Shanly Homes in May but it was withdrawn on July 19.

The second application was made last Tuesday and is substantially the same as the withdrawn application.

Residents have raised the same objections; fear of over-development of the area, queries about reduction in office space in the borough, and concerns about reopening a closed access point via Hendons Way, which some residents consider to be unsafe.

The new application’s reference is 21/02282/CLASSO.