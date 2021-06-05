Holyport offices could be transformed into 28 flats

A planning application has been submitted to turn office space into 28 flats in Holyport.

The developer is Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group. Sorbon is looking to develop on the site of Tectonic Place in Holyport Road.

The site has been used as office space for several key local businesses over the years, including a number of Heston Blumenthal companies including The Fat Duck Ltd and The Hind’s Head Ltd.

According to current floor plans, the proposal is to change the three office blocks into a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats and studio apartments, across two storeys.

Tectonic Place is one of the sites that is earmarked for development in the Bray parish as part of the Borough Local Plan (BLP) planning blueprint.

Councillor Leo Walters (Con, Bray) said that as a change of use application, it is ‘early days’ for this proposal, a preliminary step that could lead to a slightly different development on the site.

“My initial thoughts are, I wonder if people want to live in a flat, particularly with COVID? People want to get out of the flats,” he said.

“We have got so many flats going up in Maidenhead and (Holyport) is not a flat area, it’s all houses round there.

“I’d like to see developers be a bit more imaginative and put in terraced houses with gardens.”

So far one public comment has been submitted on the proposed development, stating that there ‘should be no access via Hendons Way’, the adjacent street, as indicated on the site plans.

“Hendons Way enters the very busy Stompits Road, which also has a lot of on street parking from the parade of shops and primary school pick ups/drop offs – so extra traffic movements from this development would be undesirable,” the resident wrote.

They also raised concerns over the apparent size of the homes, which ‘appear small’.

“The development should ensure that habitable living space meets RBWM/ national living standards,” wrote the resident.

A spokesperson from Shanly Homes said: “Proposals are for the conversion of the existing building to retain and utilise existing access.

“All flats meet the RBWM national living standards, a requirement of the prior notification process.

“The proposals represent an opportunity to make better use of a currently underutilised site for much needed housing in the borough.”

The determination date for this application is July 19. To view the application, visit the Royal Borough’s planning portal and enter reference 21/01581.