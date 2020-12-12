Record amount raised at Thames Hospice Santa Dash

Hundreds of Thames Hospice supporters took to the great outdoors on Sunday for the charity’s annual Santa Dash, raising a record amount of money.

Berkshire’s longest running Santa Dash is one of the highlights in the hospice’s fundraising calendar and raises significant funds each year to support people who need urgent hospice care over the Christmas period and beyond.

As the annual festive fun run was unable to take place at Swinley Forest this year, supporters were invited to take on their own walking or running route, covering a distance of either 3k, 5k or 10k, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

To date, the Santa Dash has raised £45,000 for the hospice – the event’s biggest amount.

Alison Evans, head of community and events fundraising at the hospice, said: “As sad as it was that we couldn’t be together as a community this year, it was so great to see more than 450 people taking part and supporting us this Christmas.

“Thank you to everyone who signed up and fundraised for us; the support we’ve been shown from our community and local organisations has been truly amazing in this challenging year.”

Thames Hospice is encouraging participants to share their photos from the Santa Dash on social media.

Participants should use the tag @thameshospcare to do this.