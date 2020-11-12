Vice Lord Lieutenant publishes book on Roman 'pirate' emperor

A new historical book on a Roman ‘pirate’ emperor of Britain has been published by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Graham Barker.

Graham, a Bray resident, is also a former deputy lieutenant and former High Sheriff of Berkshire. He used the first lockdown as an opportunity to work on editing and proofreading his book, ‘Imperial Legitimation’.

It examines Roman coins depicting an important religious Roman festival, the Saecular Games, a celebration held for three days and nights involving sacrifices and chariot races.

Graham has been volunteering at the British Museum for 10 years and is enthused by the finds continuing to be discovered at local digs, including a fully excavated area in Cox Green.

The book contains more than 170 images of coins and contemporary Roman art, focused partly on the usurper emperor of Britain, Carausius.

“His contemporary

historians rubbish him, they describe him as a ‘pirate’,” said Graham.

“So all these wonderful coins tell you something about history you can’t get from the records.

“When writings, coins and archaeology link up, it’s a ‘bingo’ moment,” he said.

To place an order, email books@spink.com or call 020 7563 4110