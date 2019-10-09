East Berkshire and South Bucks restaurants retain stars in 2020 Michelin guide

Bray is the only place in the UK outside of London to boast restaurants with three Michelin stars, it was announced this week.

The 187 Michelin-starred restaurants featuring in the Michelin star guide 2020 were unveiled The Hurlingham Club in Fulham on Monday.

Both The Fat Duck, in High Street, and The Waterside Inn, in Ferry Road, have retained their stars, joining just three other restaurants – all based in the capital - in that category.

Michel Roux, who founded The Waterside Inn with his brother Albert, said: “It’s fantastic to see my son, Alain [chef patron] keeping the flag flying for us. To achieve three stars is commendable but to retain them is the real challenge

“Taking over as chef patron in 2001 means Alain has been doing it for as long as me. So it’s a true father-son effort that makes me very proud. And thankful, to our teams in the kitchen and front of house. Without them, there would be no three stars.”

Bray is also home to The Hinds Head, in High Street, which retained its one star.

Elsewhere The Crown, in Burchett’s Green, kept its one star and was also the winner of the Welcome & Service Award.

The Hand and Flowers, in Marlow’s West Street, owned by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, retained its two Michelin Stars.

Also in Marlow, The Coach, in West Street, retained one star.

No establishments locally lost a Michelin star, but The White Oak, in The Pound, Cookham, had its Bib Gourmand deleted.

This award is reserved for eateries with good value for money.