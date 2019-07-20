Bray community news (July 18)

Breast cancer survivor holds tea party fundraiser

A woman who survived breast cancer held a tea party ‘to give something back’ and raised £620 for Breast Cancer Care last Thursday.

Women over the age of 71 stop receiving mammogram screening invitations but lucky for Jenny Wigginton she was ‘a random person chosen at the age of 72’.

Screening invitations are first sent out to women after they reach 50-years-old but

the NHS is in the process of extending the programme as a trial to some women aged 47 to 73.

Jenny last had a mammogram at the age of 70 but it came back clear.

After her diagnosis in 2016 she went through a course of chemotherapy and intensive radiotherapy treatment.

“I was so lucky” said Jenny. “I’m alright now, absolutely fine. I want to give something back now and that’s what I’m doing.”

Friends and local groups attended the party last Thursday which Jenny described as a ‘team effort’.

Darvilles of Windsor donated the tea and BrayHair Studios, Jerry Rooks Butchers of Holyport and Fernygrove Cafe, Hawthorne Hill gave ‘lovely raffle prizes’.

End of the rainbow for guiding unit?

The 2nd Foxley Rainbows are desperately seeking a leader so the unit can stay open.

Due to changing circumstances the leader of the group, which meets every Monday at Bray Village Hall, will leave at the end of September.

The unit for girls aged five to seven was opened five years ago and has 12 Rainbows and five girls waiting to join.

Girlguiding Maidenhead division commissioner Angela Berko-witz said: “It isn’t unusual for the group leadership teams to change – they are often run by parents and their girls grow up and move on.”

She added: “But likewise new people come into the area, so we’re hoping to catch some of those.”

Thanks to parents who have stepped in to help there will be temporary cover until the end of the year but no-one can take on the role as a leader.

Without a leader, and volunteers into the new year, the unit could close.

“There’s always a possibility of closure, but it is a last resort decision that would be taken by the Division Executive Team,” said Angela.

Volunteering at the weekly meetings means ‘getting messy, meeting new people and running activities that help girls discover their potential’.

“Even if you only give an hour, we’ll take it,” Angela said. “We can work with whatever anybody can give us.”

Angela said Girlguiding Maidenhead is looking to open more units for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides but more volunteers are needed.

No qualifications are required to be a volunteer or leader, just a ‘willingness to have a go’.

To be a volunteer, or potential leader for 2nd Foxley Rainbows, email commissioner@girlguidingmaidenhead.org.uk or register at www.girlguiding.org.uk/

First 'Men's Fellowship' hailed a hit

St Michael’s Men’s Fellowship held their first meeting at The White Hart pub last Wednesday.

Andy Giles is a parishioner of St Michael’s Church and established the group after experiencing the benefits of the men’s fellowship at St Mary’s Church Wexham in Church Lane.

“We had a wonderful time and everybody said how good it was,” said Andy.

“It was just a lovely event and we were just sitting there, talking away for a couple of hours getting to know each other.

“We’re going to give August a miss and the plan is we’re going to start monthly meetings from Wednesday, September 11.”

Anyone interested in joining the group should email Andy at andygiles77@icloud.com

Illustrated talk on the origins of pretty Bray

Maidenhead Archaeological and Historical Society is holding an illustrated talk in Bray Village Hall on Wednesday, July 24.

Presented by chairman of the society, Paul Seddon, ‘The Origins of Bray’ will focus on the ‘archaeology, pre-history and early history of the Manor and parish of Bray’.

The talk begins at 7.45pm and entry is free.

Quarry topic at parish meeting

Next week’s parish council meeting will include a talk from Ian Motuelm, principal planner for the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead.

Mr Montel will talk about the possibility of extending Bray Quarry as part of the Joint Central and Eastern Berkshire Minerals and Waste Plan.

The meeting takes place from 7pm.

Invite to join outdoor art session

Fifield Art Group is inviting people to join its outdoor painting session by the duck pond on Sunday, July 28 from 10 am till 4pm.

Group leader Bill Collier has all the materials required so budding artists need only bring a packed lunch suitable for a picnic.

The session is free but numbers are limited to 10 so anyone who would like to join should contact Bill at fifieldartgroup@gmail.com

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Sunday: Afternoon tea, St Michael’s Church hall, 3-5pm. Find out more at www.braystmichael.co.uk

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Contact Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342.

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.