Bray community news (July 4)

£10k legacy left to kids' horse charity

A Fifield charity which educates children about ponies and teaches them to ride is celebrating after receiving a £10,000 donation.

Windsor Horse Rangers,based in Forest Green Road, is fundraising for a new tractor shed and tack room, which will cost about £85,000.

The donation came from Geoffrey Cubley, who was fulfilling his wife’s wishes.

Geoffrey, who lives in Temple Mill Island, Bisham, lost his wife Margaret, 82, in November after she was taken ill at hospital after a period of ill health.

He said: “When we came to re-writing our will, it was something she wanted to leave her money to.”

Margaret first encountered Windsor Horse Rangers in her position as Royal Borough mayor from 2006-07.

“She was gob-smacked by the organisation and the number of kids involved,” he said.

Margaret was also parish councillor for Bisham and Cookham for about 18 years and Royal Borough councillor between 2003-07.

“After she finished work full-time she spent her whole life working on charities,” said Geoffrey.

“She spent most of her time caring about other people, she’s just one of those people, she would help anyone.”

Windsor Horse Rangers>kern< trustee Karen Meade said: “There were tears in my eyes when he gave it to me, he basically said Margaret had left us ‘a little something’.”

“It will make a huge difference because we’re currently fundraising to build a new tack room and tractor shed.”

Bailey Bridge noise an 'absolute nightmare'

Concerns have been raised about the safety and noise of Bailey Bridge by a neighbour who has called it an ‘absolute nightmare for residents’.

Deborah Rebbettes, who moved to Hanover Mead in 2008, said the bridge creates a loud noise when anything larger than a car travels over it.

She describes being stuck in a cycle with the council – she complains about the noise, and then it is repaired.

Deborah says the whole process ‘takes weeks’ and the repairs aren’t lasting because the bridge is ‘worn out’ and needs replacing.

She said repairs made on June 23 lasted a day.

Deborah believes maintenance of the bridge is not what it should be and ‘the council needs to be held to account’.

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said: “Ensuring the safety of our residents is our top priority and we have a number of processes in place to ensure that the Bailey Bridge remains safe until it is upgraded.

“This includes quarterly structural inspections and the replacement of plates and bolts to ensure it is fit for purpose.

“The bridge was refurbished in 2006 to extend its serviceable life and there are long-term plans to replace the bridge in due course.”

Permission given for replacement of farm building

Royal Borough councillors have granted permission for the replacement of a light industrial building at Tarbay Farm in Tarbay Lane.

The decision was made at the Maidenhead Area Development Mangement Panel at the Town Hall on Wednesday, June 19.

At the meeting Bray parish councillor Julie-Ann Glover and Cllr David Coppinger spoke against the application.

Cllr Coppinger said: “In a period of two years we have seen a number of farm buildings change to a house, and a number of industrial buildings.”

He added: “We are a council that champions the greenbelt and now we are allowing Tarbay Farm to become an industrial complex, whatever that means.”

Cllr Baldwin asked what the very special circumstances of the building are that overrides harm to the greenbelt.

The planning officer said: “The harm to the green belt, the harm to openness is, if you like, ‘nil’ because at this stage you have a building, the precise same dimensions, which is going to replaced with another building, with the same dimensions.”

Cheers for all the beers!

More than 20 beers and ciders will be on offer at the White Hart Beer Festival.

The festival, which will run at the pub in Money-row Green, will run from Friday to Sunday.

There will also be live music on offer over the weekend including Big Azza and Jukestars, Steve Carroll and Meghan Luna Rhodes.

Brewers include Stardust, Crazy Dave’s cider, White Horse Brewery, Fishers Brewing Company, Indigenous, Bond Brews, Triple FFF and INN formal.

Visit http://www.thewhitehartholyport.co.uk for more information.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625 967