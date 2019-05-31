'Biggest ever' donation to fund therapy room at new Thames Hospice facility

A donation of £400,000 to a new hospice facility will make a difference to ‘thousands’ of families every year.

With much of the framework of the new Thames Hospice facility near Bray Lake already constructed, the bricklaying ceremony on Tuesday marked the next step towards completion of the site.

To celebrate the first brick being laid, Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven was joined by Tim Potter and Tamra Booth, trustees of The Shanly Foundation.

The charitable arm of the housing developer has just given £400,000, the largest donation in its 50-year history, to go towards the construction of a therapy room at the hospice.

Ms Raven said: “We are enormously excited and hugely grateful for the generosity of the Shanly Foundation in making our dream become a reality.

“This dedicated space will allow us to double our day service provision meaning we can, for the first time, offer support sessions specifically for younger adults and carers desperately needing a break.

“The Shanly Foundation’s donation will make a difference to thousands of local families every year who urgently need to access our support and care.”

Ms Booth added: “We have been in discussions with the hospice team for a considerable time regarding their plans for the new hospice and we are thrilled that the monies will be used to pay for an essential day therapy suite.”