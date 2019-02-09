Second film and memorabilia fair to be held at Oakley Court

A second film and memorabilia fair will be held at Oakley Court this month following the success of the first in October.

As well as more than 50 dealer tables selling film, television and general memorabilia, there will also be guests from the screen and behind the scenes.

They include Hammer Horror actress Caroline Munro and Janina Faye, who was in Dracula.

Leigh Took, model maker for films including Clash of the Titans and Batman, will also be there.

Hammer Horror historian and author, Wayne Kinsey, and Oakley Court historian, Jake Roche, are also set to attend.

There is also the opportunity for fair-goers to purchase one of 200 commissioned posters designed and signed by Graham Humphreys, who created the Nightmare on Elm street poster artwork.

Organised by Harry Malcolm and Mark Hochman, the event will be sponsored by Excalibur Auctions, which will be evaluating people’s memorabilia on the day.

The fair will be held at Oakley Court on Sunday, February 24 from 10am-4pm. Tickets are £10 with early bird entry from 8.30am costing £15. Under 16s and all students with an NUS card go free.

Buy tickets at www.vintagemovieposters.co.uk or at the event.