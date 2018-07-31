Fifield Fun Day a success despite windy weather

Exotic animals, a magician, train rides, a dog show and a songstress were just some of the attractions on offer at the Fifield Fun Day on Saturday.

Families flocked to the event in Fifield Road, which proved to be a success despite windy conditions.

Louise Challis, one of the organisers from the Oakley Green, Fifield and District Community Association (OGAFCA) said: “We were prepared for really hot weather but got really windy weather which decimated three gazebos.”

The gusty conditions also meant that the OGAFCA thought better of inflating the aqua zorb, bouncy castle or slide.

The steam train also had to be cancelled following national warnings that they could be a fire hazard.

But the children’s rides were good to go, as was Mr Muddle the magician who wowed visitors with his illusions and singer Anna Nightingale.

Animals UK provided a host of animals including the ‘lovely’ Dave, a nine-year-old king python, as well as a giant snail, meerkats, and tortoises.

Organisers decided to keep the tarantula under wraps in case he blew away. Louise said: “We didn’t want a tarantula running around Fifield.”

Although the fun day attracted about 600 people, this was down on last year’s total of 1,000 visitors.

Volunteers were also in short supply, which could mean that the event’s days are numbered.

“It may not take place next year if we can’t get enough volunteers” said Louise.

“It’s very sad, it’s become an institution. It’s a great family fun day out but if we can’t get the volunteers it won’t happen again.”