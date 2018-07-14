Post Office staff celebrate 20 years of 'excellent customer service'

The proprietors of the Windsor Road Post Office have received a Community Service Award in recognition of ‘20 years’ excellent customer service’.

In addition to the certificate from the Post Office, Pawan and Vinod Thakor were also recipients of a letter of thanks from the chief executive, Paula Vennells.

It read: “The Post

Office holds a proud and unique place in communities across the UK as a trusted company with a social purpose.

“We have an enviable reputation that we could not hope to attain without the work of

outstanding branches like yours.”

Pawan and Vinod hope it is a sentiment that their customers will agree with.

Pawan said: “The customers are really pleased with the work and they’re pleased that although they’ve closed so many post offices, they haven’t closed us.

“Some people prefer coming here because of the friendly service we provide and the carparking facilities,” Vinod said. “Some post offices aren’t that friendly.”

Running a successful post office, which includes an off-licence and general store, was not the first calling for the pair.

Vinod previously worked for Mars confectionery in the engineering department and Pawan was a personnel manager for Slough Borough Council.

That was until the post office became apotential prospect.

“I thought about it and I said ‘let me do something different’ and we never looked back,” Pawan said.

The couple, who are rotarians with Maidenhead Rotary Club, received another nod for their contribution to the community from the Post Office 10 years ago.