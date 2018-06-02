Holyport Primary School holds ancient Greece day

Robes and togas were the order of the day as year three pupils at Holyport Primary School took part in an ancient Greece day.

Dressed in their finery, Milne and Rosen classes at the school spent the special day making Grecian temples, laurel wreaths and spinach and ricotta pastry parcels on Wednesday, May 23.

Helen Cobb, deputy headteacher and Milne class teacher, said: “It was an accumulation of our topic. They really, really enjoyed it.”

Over the term the children have learned all there is to know about ancient Greece using a cross-curricular approach.

English, geography, food technology and music lessons were all used to teach pupils about the various aspects of the period in history.

Ms Cobb said: “We learned a song about the Minotaur eating tasty children and the children wrote a letter to the Minotaur to persuade him not to eat them.”

Children also wrote a creative writing piece about travelling back in time and a leaflet about gods and goddesses.

They also learned about what the landscape of ancient Greece would have looked like in geography and in history what it meant to be rich and poor.

Ms Cobb added: “Focusing on a theme day helps them to remember.”