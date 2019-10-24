Public inquiry hears from council and appellant over 150 home Holyport development

A public planning inquiry over a 150-home development in Holyport began on Tuesday.

It was prompted by an appeal made to the Planning Inspectorate by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited, which submitted the plans for land at Lodge Farm in Ascot Road.

The outline application, which also includes a doctors’ surgery, community park, community building, two football pitches and allotments, was first submitted in December 2017.

As the council did not give a decision on the plans within a prescribed period, Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited launched a non-determination appeal.

At a meeting in August councillors were asked to vote on the application had it been determined at a planning panel – they unanimously voted to refuse it.

The inquiry at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane is being overseen by Christopher Butler, a planning inspector appointed by the Communities and Local Government Secretary.

During the opening of the inquiry Christopher Katkowski QC spoke on behalf of the appellant and barrister Guy Williams represented the council.

Mr Katkowski described Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited and the council as having opposing views as to ‘exactly how much harm would be caused to the green-belt and conservation area’.

He described ‘big ticket’ benefits of the plans which include affordable homes and a community park.

Mr Katkowski said the developer believes the council has a 2.6-year shortfall in the five year supply of deliverable housing sites – equating to 1,888 homes – and therefore the development would ‘constitute very special circumstances to justify allowing the appeal’.

Mr Williams outlined the ‘fundamental aim of greenbelt policy’ in preventing urban sprawl and the importance of maintaining the Holyport conservation area.

He also said the Housing Delivery Test results published in February indicate the Royal Borough has a delivery rate of 97 per cent over the last three years.

Mr Williams said the harm caused to the greenbelt is ‘a high number of substantial and permanent dwellings across at least six hectares of the site’.

He said: “In no sense does the country park mitigate or reduce the impact of this on the openness of the greenbelt.”

Other speakers on Tuesday morning included Peter Lerner who spoke against the plans on behalf of Bray Parish Council, and the Campaign to Protect Rural England - Berkshire branch [he represented them separately], Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) and Holyport resident Roger Lewis.

Another Holyport resident, Terry Knibbs, also spoke, he said he supported the development in principle but objects to elements of the proposal, including the main access only being via Holyport Road.

He also questioned the deliverabilty of the scheme and whether it is ‘in any way dependent on an assumption or expectation that sand and gravel will be extracted from the site’.

The main issues to be addressed through the inquiry are whether the proposal would constitute inappropriate development in the green belt in regard to planning policy, and its effect on the visual openness of the greenbelt.

The effect on the character and appearance of heritage, the significance of Holyport conservation area, and the council housing land supply position will also be discussed.

If the development is considered inappropriate - the inquiry will determine whether the harm caused would be outweighed by the considerations and amount to the very special circumstances necessary to justify the proposal.

The inquiry will conclude tomorrow (Friday) and a decision will be made by December 16.