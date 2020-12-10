Ascot pupils rally round to spread Christmas cheer to Maidenhead care home

When a Maidenhead care home launched a plea for Christmas cards to bring some festive cheer to its residents, a school pupil in Ascot went above and beyond.

Sahib Sidhu, a year 7 student at Charters School, in Charters Road, read an article in the Maidenhead Advertiser asking the community to write Christmas cards to the residents of St Mark’s Bupa Care Home.

Sahib went a step further and roped in his entire tutor group to get behind the project.

He assigned a resident to each of his friends so that they could write a personalised card and encouraged them to supply a small gift.

Mr William Espensen, Sahib’s tutor, said: “I am incredibly proud of Sahib for wanting to do something positive for the older residents in the borough.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone and it is wonderful to see the entire tutor group get behind the project and spread a little Christmas cheer.”