Paint thrown in the sun at Maidenhead Hindu festival

More than 150 people were throwing paint in the sun this weekend as part of a Hindu Festival.

Celebrations of Holi, the Hindu festival of colour, took place at Sportsable in Braywick Park on Sunday.

The festival signifies the start of spring.

About 160 people turned up to the event, which boasted a variety of entertainment including performances by children and a DJ playing Hindi and Punjabi music.

Guests also covered each other in powdered paint during the celebrations.

Eneet Walia, one of the event organisers, said: “Throwing the colours was like how it is back in India.

“My eight-year-old daughter told me it was the best party she had ever been to in her life.

“Children loved it, they all had fun with the colours.”

During the event, everyone enjoyed a three-course meal, and a raffle raised about £250 in total.

That money will be handed out to homeless people around Maidenhead and nearby areas.

Eneet said: “People are already asking me when the next event will be.

“We will have to do a summer party soon.”