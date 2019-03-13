Portland Arms reopens its doors to punters

A pub which has been closed for several years has reopened its doors to thirsty punters.

The Portland Arms, in West Street, Maidenhead, has been taken over by Daniel Curtin and his family, who have given the watering hole an Irish makeover to welcome the community back.

A ‘soft launch’ was held with friends last week before the pub opens officially opens tomorrow night, complete with live music.

It will also be celebrating St Patrick’s Day this Sunday with complimentary Irish treats and offers on the country’s finest tipples, including Guinness, Jameson and Magners.

Landlord Daniel – who has renamed the pub on social media as Dan’s Bar at the Portland Arms – obtained the keys in February and is excited to be pulling the pints behind the bar in the heart of Maidenhead.

“My name’s Daniel, my dad’s name is Danny, and my son’s called Dan,” he said.

“All of my family is Irish so there is a little bit of an Irish theme to it.

“A lot of the customer base and friends of mine that are local to here are Irish too, so I think it will be good.

“Everybody who has been in has commented on how nice the place looks. All the old reglars from years ago came by and said ‘we’re definitely going to come back’.

“It has been all round good feedback.

“We have got all the Sky Sports, BT Sport, we are going to have occasional live music at the weekends, and a good range of spirits and wines.

“We have done a lot of work – spent a few quid on it as it was just a blank shell.

“We have got some rooms out the back which we are going to get up and running ready for a B&B, and the kitchen – we have got a bit of work to do but that will be open by the beginning of next month.”