Man found in River Thames pronounced dead in hospital

A man was found in the river near Bourne End Marina last night (Friday) and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thames Valley Police were called to the scene at about 11.50pm following reports of a man in the River Thames.

Paramedics and fire crews from Maidenhead Fire Station and Bucks and MK Fire were also called to the incident.

The man was pulled from the river by emergency services and taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough where he was pronounced dead.

His death is being treated by police as unexplained but not suspicious.

His next of kin have been informed.