Vehicle fire causing long delays near Handy Cross roundabout

Photo: @tvprp
A vehicle fire near the Handy Cross roundabout is causing long delays on the A404.
Police and the fire service are in attendance at the incident, which took place on the northbound carriageway.
The hard shoulder and one lane are closed between the A4155 junction and the roundabout.
Updates to follow.
#A404 Marlow to high wycombe long delays due to a vehicle on fire pic.twitter.com/mWtI6WcWp6— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) March 27, 2017
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.
The Prime Minister was spotted this afternoon.