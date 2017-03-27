Mon, 27
Vehicle fire causing long delays near Handy Cross roundabout

Photo: @tvprp

A vehicle fire near the Handy Cross roundabout is causing long delays on the A404.

Police and the fire service are in attendance at the incident, which took place on the northbound carriageway.

The hard shoulder and one lane are closed between the A4155 junction and the roundabout.

Updates to follow.

