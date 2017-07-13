Transport Secretary says commitment to third runway at Heathrow Airport is as 'strong as ever'

The Transport Secretary has said the government’s commitment to building a third runway at Heathrow Airport is as ‘strong as ever’.

Speaking at an Aviation Club Lunch yesterday, Chris Grayling addressed speculation why it was not included in the Queen’s Speech.

He said this is because building a third runway does not need any new primary legislation and added ‘our commitment to the third runway is as strong as ever’.

He said: “Right now, we are reviewing the many responses to the consultation on the draft Airports National Policy Statement.

“Of course it needs to be done right. We’re not interested in expansion at any cost, but the right scheme at the right price.”

Following the speech, Parmjit Dhanda, director of Back Heathrow, called the ‘reaffirmation’ great news.

He added: “A new runway at the UK’s biggest port is crucial as we look to navigate Brexit and create a bright, prosperous future outside of the European Union.”