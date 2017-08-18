Library volunteer raises privacy concerns over new customer service hubs

A library volunteer has called the new customer service desks in the library ‘unacceptable’ after she overheard a private discussion about emergency housing.

Stressing her personal view to the Advertiser, Bridget Watson, who lives in North Town, says there is a lack of privacy in the library as residents are forced to discuss private matters such as housing and benefits in earshot of library visitors.

The council moved customer services including facilities, management, specialised business support, customer feedback and housing options from the Town Hall to the Maidenhead, Windsor and Ascot libraries as part of phase one of a new scheme in July.

The scheme means residents are able to access the services seven days a week in line with library opening hours, rather than just at the Town Hall.

Bridget, who has volunteered at Maidenhead library for more than four years, said she overheard someone being told they would be found an emergency hostel bed when she was stacking shelves.

She wrote to Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) leader of the council and said the new arrangement was unacceptable.

She said: “Siting the benefits desk in full view and earshot of the public near the very busy crime and fiction section of the library affords a total lack of privacy to both client and housing officer. As such this disregards any respect for the dignity of both

“I understand there are facilities available should the client require privacy but how many are aware of this. I believe that privacy for such a personal matter should be an automatic right.”

She also said the library buildings were never intended to be used this way and she was concerned the amount of books at the library would be cut to make way for more customer services.

In July, the Advertiser was sent a letter from a resident who wished to remain anonymous saying he was ‘shocked and dismayed’ to learn there was no designated area for people to discuss their personal problems.

In response the council said it did offer customers private interview areas in the library if they requested them.

A spokesman said: “We want to give residents access to services where and when they need them and the new library and resident service does just that. Residents now have access seven days a week to a wide range of council services including seeing someone in person in the libraries, using the self serve terminals in the libraries, calling the contact centre at a time that suits them or using the 24 hour services online.

“We talked with residents about this new library and resident service which has led us to create different spaces in the library, including soundproof rooms which are available for anyone who wishes to discuss any matter in confidence.

“We will continue to listen to residents and shape the service accordingly.”

