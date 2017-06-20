Vigil held in Burnham after London and Manchester terror attacks

A vigil to show the strength of the community in the face of on-going threats from extremists was held outside Burnham Park Hall on Friday.

Organised by Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough, about 60-70 people attended the event including members of the public, faith leaders, schools representatives, the emergency services and the army.

Burnham Lent Wise ward councillor Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, also president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough, helped organise the event.

He said: "It was an incredible show of solidarity.

"I think it went really well."

Councillor Bhatti opened the vigil with a statement of condolence for the victims of the recent terror attacks in Manchester and London, and the victims of Grenfell Tower before inviting others to make a statement.

"The purpose was to stand united in the face of all forms of terrorism and extremism," he said.

"Afterwards attendees stayed and chatted and began to build bridges between the different groups which is important."