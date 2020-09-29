NHS urges Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor residents to get free flu jab

More people than ever before are being encouraged to get a flu jab this year to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the NHS.

As part of a push to encourage people to get vaccinated, the Berkshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group has launched a short animation raising awareness of how simple the process can be.

With around 30million people in the UK now eligible for a free vaccination, more than ever before, the NHS is trying to raise awareness so no one misses out.

Jo Greengrass, associate director of nursing, quality and safety and chair of the Frimley Collaborative Flu Group said: “This year, more than ever, it is really important that you get the flu jab to help us help you stay well this winter.

“This is particularly important for those in at-risk groups as flu can cause severe complications.

“Flu spreads from person to person, even amongst those not showing any symptoms. Whilst the threat may be invisible, the protection against it is clear.

“We continue to work locally to ensure that plans are in place to protect the vulnerable, prevent ill-health and minimise further impact on the NHS and social care services.

“As we all know, winter is naturally a very busy time for the NHS.”

Following the coronavirus outbreak, more groups of people have been added to the free vaccination list, which is as follows:

Over-65s, pregnant women, people with certain medical conditions, including asthma, respiratory disease and heart failure, those living with someone on the shielding patient list, children aged two to three, at primary school and in Year 7, those living in long-stay care homes and frontline care workers.

Free vaccinations will also be available for people aged 50 to 64, but this will occur in November or December, and be subject to availability.

For some people, catching flu can increase the risk of developing more severe illnesses, like bronchitis or pneumonia. In the worst cases, it can result in a hospital stay or even death.

People who are eligible for a free vaccine will be contacted by their GP practice over the coming weeks. You can also visit you practice’s website for more information.

To view the NHS’s flu jab animation visit here