FA Cup stalemate as Chippenham Town net last-gasp equaliser to force replay with Magpies

Photo by Mick Vogel

Written by Neil Maskell

Chippenham Town 1, Maidenhead United 1

The name of Maidenhead United is in the hat for tonight'sEmirates FA Cup First Round draw despite being pegged back in injury time at the Hardenhuish Park home of Vanarama National League South outfit Chippenham Town.

Alan Devonshire restored Montserrat international duo James Comley and Adrian Clifton to the Magpies starting XI after both featured for their country the previous weekend, the latter paired up front with Ryan Bird in front of the Wiltshire club's highest gate of the season so far which was boosted by a healthy turn out of travelling supporters. And it was the visitors who started the brightest as Clifton hooked wide at the near post with barely two minutes on the clock. Christian Smith then headed over a presentable opportunity from a Odametey cross before Ryan Bird put the ball over the top of the crossbar when a Comley set-piece wasn't cleared by the Bluebirds.

Ryan Bird had the ball in the net just before the quarter hour mark but the referee rightly ruled in favour of home goalkeeper House who was fouled. That first half was otherwise a scrappy affair with Maidenhead the more likely attacking down the slope. Clerima was denied by House following another Comley freekick before Clifton drilled across goal and then Christian Smith's goalbound effort was blocked by the committed home side. We reached half time goalless.

Maidenhead made a lively start to the second half with Clerima close to latching on to an expert through ball from Christian Smith. Chippenham showed much greater attacking threat however in the second half with a succession of four corners in a row defended by the Magpies prior to the opening goal which came just after the hour mark. Clifton was fouled on the edge of the box and Christian Smith stepped up to flight a delightful freekick past House into the top corner to the relief of the travelling fans. If United however thought that the job was done they were badly mistaken.

The home side piled on plenty of pressure in the final twenty minutes, Pentney was called into action to make a fine save with his legs from Guthrie and the Bluebirds enjoyed plenty of set-pieces in and around the Maidenhead box. The dangerous Joshua Smile charged down a Massey clearance into the final quarter-hour but the loose ball ran away from him and it seemed that the Bluebirds had passed up their best opportunity of the match with a matter of minutes left as Obileye cleared from his own goal line and from the resultant corner the ball fell to Rigg who fired wide of the target with everyone inside Hardenhuish Park expecting the net to ripple.

Just as it looked that United had cleared a tough hurdle with a welcome clean sheet, the visitors carelessly gave away possession high up the pitch deep into injury time. Chippenham launched one more attack down the right hand side and the ball was laid on a plate to substitute Michael Jones who finished with aplomb through the legs of Pentney to send the home fans wild. The teams will therefore do it again at York Road on Tuesday.

Maidenhead United and Chippenham Town will share ball number 64 in tonight's First Round draw.

MAGPIES: Pentney, Clerima, Steer, Odametey, Obileye, Comley, Bird (sub Kelly 66), Worsfold (sub Mulley), Clifton, Massey, Smith.

Subs not used: Alves, Cole, Akintunde, Upward, Owusu.

GOAL: Smith (61)

BLUEBIRDS: House, Rigg, Richards, Jarvis, Guthrie (sub Jones), Gunner, Parcelle, McDonald, McCootie (sub Chambers), Smile, Klukowski (sub Compton).

Subs not used: Beeden, Ferguson,Smith, Milloy.

GOAL: Jones (90+5)

Attendance: 706