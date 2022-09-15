Timings unveiled for Queen's funeral procession through Windsor

Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.

Millions are expected to tune in for Her Majesty’s funeral, which begins at 11am at Westminster Abbey, before the Queen makes her final journey to her resting place in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

When the Coffin reaches Windsor, the State Hearse will slow to join a procession to be formed up on Albert Road to travel via the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel for the committal service. This procession will start at 3.10pm, with the service beginning at 4pm.

Members of the Royal Family will join the procession in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle. Minute Guns will be fired on the East Lawn, Windsor Castle by The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell will be tolled. There will be no ceremonial move through Windsor town centre.

The procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel where a Guard of Honour, found by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, will be mounted. The Queen’s Coffin will be borne in procession into the chapel.

The committal service will be attended by His Majesty the King and members of the Royal Family, alongside a congregation made up of past and present members of The Queen’s Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance will be Governors General and Realm Prime Ministers.

The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park. The Choir of St George’s Chapel will sing during the Service.

Prior to the final hymn, the imperial state crown, the orb and the sceptre will be removed from Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin and placed on the altar.

At the end of the final hymn, the King will place the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on Her Majesty’s coffin. At the same time, The Lord Chamberlain will ‘break’ his wand of office and place it on the coffin.

As the Queen’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the dean of Windsor will say a psalm and the Commendation before Garter King of Arms pronounces Her Majesty’s styles and titles.

The Sovereign’s Piper will play a lament and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing. The national anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the service.

A private burial will take place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, where Her Majesty will be buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the leader of the council, said: “We are honoured and humbled that Her Majesty’s Coffin will process down The Long Walk.

“We are also honoured that the Committal Service for Her Majesty The Queen will be taking place in our borough at Windsor Castle on Monday, following the State Funeral in Westminster Abbey.

“The Queen saw Windsor as her home, and we’re sure that many people from the town, and further afield, will want to come and pay their respects before Her Majesty is laid to rest.

“We’re working closely with a range of partners, including the Royal Household, Her Majesty’s Armed Forces, emergency services, public transport companies and others to ensure the safe and smooth running of this historic event.

“We have tried and tested plans in place to ensure that crowds are managed appropriately and with dignity and respect.”