Royal Borough announces details for Platinum Jubilee street parties

Residents across Windsor and Maidenhead are being invited to apply for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Events marking the occasion are set to take place throughout the year, with the main celebrations being held over the extended Bank Holiday weekend from June 2-5.

Applications for temporary road closures need to be made at least 10 weeks in advance to meet legal requirements. The closing date for all applications is Friday, March 25. Applications received after that date will not be considered.

The council will be unable to close classified roads (any road of A and B class) or roads that are part of a bus route.

To ensure everyone stays safe, the council is asking people to ensure they apply for a temporary road closure by the deadline and follow steps to help organise their day, including:

Checking that the date of the proposed street party doesn’t clash with any other events in the area. This can be checked at www.one.network

Providing a clear map or plan showing the extent of the proposed road closure and diversion for through-traffic. This will need to show the placement of ‘Road Closed’ and ‘Diversion’ signs

Creating an event management plan covering when the event is taking place and relevant contact numbers for the organiser/s, how the area will be set up, when, how and who will be responsible for placing and removing the signage and how emergency vehicles will be provided access

Considering obtaining Public Liability Insurance cover. This can be purchased for a premium of around £75 from a reputable insurance broker.

Royal Borough mayor Councillor John Story said: “We are enormously proud to have Her Majesty as a resident of the borough and this makes her Platinum Jubilee year all the more special for local residents.

“This summer’s celebrations will be a chance for communities in our borough to come together, raise a glass in her honour and make memories that I hope will last a lifetime.”

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council, added: “Street parties are a fantastic way to honour Her Majesty’s wonderful service to the nation with family, friends and neighbours and we want as many people as possible to celebrate.

“Please let us know early about your plans and we will do our very best to advise you so that your party can go ahead and happen safely.”

The council has announced that it will also pay the legal fees for temporary road closures.

For full details and to apply, please visit www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/roads-and-pavements/queens-platinum-jubilee

Events should also be notified to the Safety Advisory Group. Fill in the form at www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/business-and-economy/licensing-and-regulation/safety-advisory-group