Police arrest armed intruder within grounds of Windsor Castle as Queen celebrates Christmas

Police have arrested an armed intruder who breached security at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Officers from Thames Valley and the Metropolitan Police responded to security breach at 8.30am within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen was spending Christmas at Windsor Castle with the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall after cancelling her usual trip to Sandringham.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested and he remains in custody at this time.

Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears, said: “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.

“We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”