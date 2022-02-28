Wexham Park cardiology team one of 50 to be re-accredited

Wexham Park Hospital’s cardiology team has been re-accredited by a prominent healthcare charity - one of only 50 across the country to do so.

The team, who carry out specialist scans called echocardiograms on patients’ hearts, was re-accredited in all areas of its practice by the British Society of Echocardiography.

This included the three different types of echocardiograms which look at the structure and function of the heart.

For patients, the accreditation demonstrates that the hospital’s echocardiography service is provided by staff who are competent to perform studies.

All seven echocardiographers at Wexham have to be fully certified and departments need to have the right facilities and equipment to ensure the services they deliver are of the highest standard.

Furthermore, staff are required to complete high-level training and exams for their roles while providing a high standard of service to patients in their care.

Dr Emanuela Alati, clinical lead for imaging, said: “I am very proud of the echo team.

"Personally, I think the primary value of accreditation is the verification of the quality of our service; the impact that our department will have on patient care and the difference that we can make, the knowledge and skill have to be maintained and I’ve no doubt our team will continue to work hard to promote a framework of excellent care.”

Suzanne Jordan, cross-site operations manager – specialist medicine, added: “It has been a rigorous year-long process that looks at so many different elements - from the room dimensions to the levels of staffing.

“The hospital’s Echo Team was first accredited by the BSE in 2016, so it is a fantastic achievement to be recognised for a second time and testament to the hard work and dedication of all of the staff in that department.”