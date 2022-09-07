Wargrave woman organises charity golf event for Macmillan

A cancer survivor is organising a charity day at Hennerton Golf Club to give back to the organisation that helped her through her illness and recovery period.

Lucille Richards, is joining the thousands of fundraisers up and down the country to take part in Macmillan’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ – but with some ‘social golf’ as an extra feature.

On Friday, September 30 golfers and friends are invited to the Wargrave-based club where the coffee and Danishes are just some of the perks included. There is also a ‘nearest the pin’ competition and a raffle.

Members and non-members are equally welcome and the cost for the day is £28 for non-members and £10 for members, with a suggested £5 donation to go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lucille was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago and found the experience during and after her treatment much more bearable thanks to Macmillan nurses.

“I want to pay them back a little for what they did for me. Macmillan is dear to my heart” she said.

“A lot of people don’t realise it but you go through all the care and the tests and you feel cocooned and then if there’s nothing after that there can be a lot of anxiety. But MacMillan does a ‘hope group’ and you can go there and talk learn mindfulness and ways to manage anxiety.

“It’s so incredibly valuable, as many people experience anxiety over ‘whether the cancer will return’ and ‘am I going to be OK?’ and having the group and the support of the MacMillan nurses really calms you and helps you through it all. They even came to my house to make sure I was OK.”

Lucille has been a member of Hennerton Golf Club since 2019 and says that it is a very friendly club. Regular coffee mornings and ‘social golf’ is part of a calendar of events each year.

“For September’s coffee morning I suggested giving back to Macmillan and joining in with the Big Coffee Morning and everyone was very keen.

“We’re hoping to raise as much as we can and look forward to welcoming people on the day. Even if we raise £100 that’s £100 going towards training for Macmillan nurses.

“The event is on Golf Empire or contact me on lucillegolf@lwr600.co.uk for further information or to book your golf.”