Appeal continues for missing man last seen in Sonning

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information which could help locate a missing man.

Alexander Stern, 36, is originally from Kensington in London and was last seen at the Bull Inn, Sonning on Saturday, January 11 at about 7.30pm.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack, which he may no longer be in possession of. He was also wheeling a suitcase.

CCTV images from that evening show Alexander heading past the Coppa Club towards Sonning Bridge on the B478.

A number of search operations have taken place in the days since Alexander went missing, including assistance from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue Team.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Christina Berenger, said: “We have not had any confirmed sightings of Alexander since the evening he went missing, and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“Today, we are releasing a new picture of Alexander, which we hope will help our investigation to locate him.

“I would like to again appeal for the public’s help. If you think you have seen Alexander, either on the evening of Saturday, 11 January, or at any time since, I urge you to get in touch.

“We are continuing to do everything that we can to find Alexander and our search for him will carry on.

“However, if you have information which you think could help our investigation and you have not already done so, I urge you to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any details should call us on 101, quoting reference number 43200016370.”