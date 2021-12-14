REVIEW: Jack and the Beanstalk at Theatre Royal Windsor

Theatre Royal Windsor is hosting the wonderful Jack and the Beanstalk, written by and starring the brilliantly funny Steven Blakeley.

It was well worth the wait and Kevin Cruise, Anita Harris, Blakeley and co fronted up a brilliantly funny and heart-warming show that left my daughter and me smiling from ear to ear.

A huge part of the most wonderful time of the year is pantomime. Basil Brush kept the crowds entertained throughout.

The gags were terribly funny and the songs had us all up dancing including the fantastic, not-to-be-missed Twelve Days of Christmas. I urge you to pay attention towards the end of Sweet Caroline!

The cast are like a well-oiled machine, with gags galore and surprises you will all enjoy whatever your age.

If this doesn’t get you in the mood for Christmas nothing else will.

Windsor Theatre is a lovely venue… the grandeur in front of the castle and the little nooks and crannies make it such a special place.

With plenty of air and COVID measures in place the venue gives you the reassurance we all need right now, with the wonderful teams sharing signs to wear masks which I was heartened to see many guests wearing.

Book your tickets here to support and absolutely enjoy this wonderful show.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be running until Sunday, January 9.



