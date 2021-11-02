Taplow Railway Station improvements completed ahead of Crossrail arrival

Upgrade works have been completed at the historic Taplow Railway Station to prepare for the long-awaited arrival of Crossrail.

Elizabeth Line services are set to run from Taplow up to four times per hour, providing direct routes through central London.

The station, built in 1872, has now been kitted out with an enlarged ticket hall, double the size of the previous one, and a new accessible ticket window.

New automatic ticket barriers, improved customer information screens and a full refurbishment of all customer toilets are among the other improvements to be made.

The Elizabeth Line is expected to open in the first half of 2022 but passengers from Taplow will still have to change at Paddington for services into central London at first.

Services from Reading and Heathrow are expected to run directly through central London and out to Abbey Wood by Autumn 2022.

The final timetable for the multi-billion project is expected to be implemented by May 2023.

Matthew Frost, group station manager (West) for MTR Elizabeth line, said: “Team collaboration throughout the pandemic has been central to the latest round of station improvements at Taplow.

“I am proud that the upgrades build on the work to date to make this historic station more accessible and inclusive ahead of its next chapter with the Elizabeth line.”