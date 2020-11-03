National Trust announces Cliveden will stay open during lockdown

The National Trust has announced Cliveden will remain open during lockdown.

The gardens in Taplow were forced to close during the spring lockdown after high demand made it difficult to stick to social distancing.

But this time around the National Trust said the site will be open for people to enjoy the space whilst sticking to the Government guidance and maintaining social distancing.

The charity said it would do 'everything it can' to keep the gates open and give people access to green space, nature and fresh air.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We follow Government advice and guidance at all times, in each of the nations we serve.

“We know how important access to green space, nature and fresh air are to people, and we’ll do everything we can to provide them during the next phase. Our priorities will remain the safety and well-being of visitors, staff and volunteers.”

People have been urged to pre book tickets.

Toilets, outdoor play areas and car parks will stay open, however the shops and houses on site will close.

Takeaway food and drink will be available 'where possible'.

Gardens and parkland at Stowe, Hughenden, Cliveden, Basildon Park, Greys Court and The Vyne will remain open.

Hilary added: “We know this month is going to be tough for everyone and we want to give members and visitors as much pleasure, rest and enjoyment as we can.”

The National Trust said it was forced to make spending cuts and redundancies last month due to the effect of coronavirus on its finances. The Trust said it would use the Government furlough scheme to avoid further redundancies.

For further information and to pre-book tickets visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk