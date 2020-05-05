Taplow hammer attacker jailed for eight years

A hammer-wielding attacker from Taplow has been jailed following a series of assaults.

Dale Wheeler, 28, of Jubilee Lane, was locked up for eight years and four months, with an extended license period of three years, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing GBH with intent and one count of affray.

The first incident took place in Chesham High Street on Saturday, December 21, and involved two 21-year-old victims.

One of the victims had a verbal altercation with Wheeler in the Generals Arms pub before he left the premises.

Later, when the two victims left the building, Wheeler assaulted them, striking them one after the other on the head with a hammer, leaving them with serious facial injuries.

In the second incident, which took place the following day, Wheeler was seen on CCTV fighting with a man at Winkers Nightclub in Chalfont St Peter.

During the fight, Wheeler armed himself with a bottle, and during the struggle, another man received wounds to his back and arm, believed by police to have been caused by the bottle.

Following the police's efforts to locate him, Wheeler handed himself in on December 30. He was charged on January 1.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Widdison, of CID at Aylesbury, said: “Wheeler is a dangerous and violent offender.

“The first incident was a completely disproportionate attack, which left both victims with serious injuries.

“Hours later, Wheeler then attacked another man with a bottle, causing a deep wound.

“I am pleased that we have been able to bring Wheeler to account and he will not be able to cause further harm or fear of violence to our community.”