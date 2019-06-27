Drug dealer caught with knife in Taplow jailed

A drug dealer who was caught armed with a knife in Taplow has been jailed.

Mikhail Andrews, 26, of Gurnell Grove, London, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, heroin and cocaine, and one count of possession of a bladed article at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

The charges relate to an incident on April 11 when a stop and search was conducted on a vehicle in Taplow.

Andrews was found to be in possession of a knife and class A drugs and was charged the next day.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes-Parry, of the Problem Solving Team at Maidenhead, said: “This sentence should send a message to anyone who deals drugs or carries knives within our communities.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug dealing or knives on our streets, and officers will always work hard to bring offenders to the courts and face justice.

“We would always encourage anyone who is aware of any drug dealing within our communities to come forward and report it."

You can report any offences by calling 101.