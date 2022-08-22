SPONSORED: Sell or let property for free as Coopers opens in Maidenhead

Having spent the last 30 years building a highly recognisable brand with a great reputation in West London, Coopers is opening its doors in Maidenhead in early July when it launches its ‘This one’s on the house’ campaign.

This exciting initiative means that if you instruct Coopers to sell or let your home before the end of August it will be completely free of charge.

Owner Mark Cooper said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be opening in what we feel is just a fantastic town with great surrounding areas.

"Having gone to school at Furze Platt 30 years ago and having grown up around the town this will have a special meaning to me.

"We want people to try our service during the next few months completely free and without obligation so that they can tell their friends and family of the great experience that they have with us."

Coopers opened its first office in 1986 with Jack Cooper opening on Hillingdon Hill, Hillingdon.

With his exceptional service and honest advice Jack laid down the foundations for what today is an award winning, highly regarded and results driven estate agency.

Mark joined the company in 2004 and has progressed the company from that first office in Hillingdon, with Maidenhead being Coopers 10th office, located at the end of Queen Street.

Mark went on to say: "Our purpose for coming to Maidenhead is to offer people expertise and transparency whilst bringing a real energy to our work.

"We really look forward to welcoming everyone in Maidenhead and providing the community with an unrivalled service."

Coopers ethos is to be personal, professional and proactive and this is certainly reflected in the 2,500 Google reviews they have throughout their offices.

They appreciate that selling and buying can be one of the most stressful experiences to go through, but are here to support you.

Coopers are new to Maidenhead, but are not new to estate agency.

To take advantage of the campaign contact 01628 232 550 or maidenhead@coopersresidential.co.uk before August 31.