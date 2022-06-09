How will rail strike affect passengers in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead?

Passengers in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead are being urged not to travel during planned strike action by railway workers later this month.

Industrial action is taking place on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25.

The strike by members of the RMT Union has been described as ‘unprecedented’ and is expected to bring the country’s railway network to a halt.

How will Great Western Railway passengers be affected?

Great Western Railway (GWR) said it will be operating as many trains as possible during the strike action but most services will be affected on the dates announced.

The railway operator is advising passengers to find alternative ways to travel during the strike period and has warned replacement buses will not be operating

GWR said services in-between strike dates are likely to be impacted and carriages will be extremely busy.

How will South Western Railway passengers be affected?

South Western Railway has urged customers to change their travel dates and look for alternative transport if they planned to travel on the strike dates announced.

The railway operator, whose services run into Windsor & Eton Riverside station, said when routes are open there will be far fewer trains than normal.

SWR said it is working with National Rail to finalise a significantly reduced timetable for the strike dates later this month.

Can passengers get a refund?

Great Western Railway said passengers who have already purchased tickets can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.

Customers with tickets on strike dates will be allowed to travel the day before and up to two days after due to the disruption.

Those who travel but are delayed by 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation on the delay repay scheme.