Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans revealed with an extra bank holiday

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next June have been revealed by Buckingham Palace.

It will include an extended bank holiday with a weekend of events planned from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5 2022.

The palace said the weekend will provide 'an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone."

In 2022 the Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service having acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 when she was 25 years old.

The late May Spring bank holiday will be moved to June 2 and an additional bank holiday created on June 3.

On Thursday, June 2 there will be the Queen's Birthday Parade (Trooping of the Colour) with more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

The parade will start at Buckingham Palace and move down to The Mall. It will close with a traditional RAF fly-past.

Beacons will also be lit throughout the country.

On Friday, June 3 there will be a services of Thanksgiving for the Queen held at St Paul's Cathedral.

On Saturday, June 4 there will be a platinum party at the palace which will include a live concert streamed by the BBC. Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend the event and tickets will be released in due course.

In the morning the queen will be joined by members of the Royal Family at the Derby, held at Epsom Downs.

On Sunday, June 5 there will be a The Big Jubilee lunch with communities encouraged to hold street parties, barbecues, picnics or tea parties.

The Platinum Jubilee pageant will feature more than 5,000 people from across the UK and the Commonwealth and will take place in Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.

The Palace said: "It will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume and celebrate the service of Her Majesty’s reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country."