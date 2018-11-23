Trump visit and the Royal Wedding cost Thames Valley Police £9.4m

Policing the Royal Wedding and the visit of American President Donald Trump cost Thames Valley Police more than £9.4m, it has been revealed.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, which saw more than 110,000 people flock to Windsor for the big day, cost the force £3.4m.

The July visit from Donald Trump to Blenheim Palace, Chequers and Windsor Castle cost £6m.

Thames Valley Police confirmed today that £7.8m has been recovered from the Home Office.

The figures cover the cost of officers and staff, security measures, accommodation, catering and transport costs.

Anthony Stansfeld, Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley applied for special grant funding from the Home Office in November.

He said: “This year has been an extremely busy one for Thames Valley Police.

“Whilst I am proud that the forces effective policing response ensured the safety and security of all involved in these events, it was extremely important for me to minimise the impact on local policing.

“I am therefore delighted that the Home Office has provided us with special grant funding to cover the additional costs incurred by Thames Valley Police in policing both of these events.”

The grant covers all additional costs by Thames Valley Police and does not cover internal costs such as deployment of its own resources.