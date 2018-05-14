Meghan Markle to stay at Cliveden House the night before her wedding

02:28PM, Monday 14 May 2018
Meghan Markle will be staying at Cliveden House Hotel the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.
The announcement was made today (Monday) by Kensington Palace.
She will be staying with her mother, Ms. Doria Ragland at the National Trust Cliveden Estate in Taplow.
Prince Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park and he will be joined by his best man Prince William.
For more details about the Royal Wedding visit out Royal Family section.
