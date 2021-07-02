Remember When: Jolly good puppet show in the film where Harry met Terry

1971: The Good Show star Harry Secombe was in Bray, filming for a new television film with Lance Percival and Terry Scott.

The film, Mr Tumbleweed, told the story of a young boy who finds a puppet which comes alive.

1981: Furze Platt Scout Group’s annual donkey derby returned for a 10th time and cleared a profit of near £1,000.

The fun day featured a tug-of-war, won by Furze Platt’s own C team, and a host of stalls and sideshows.

1986: Arguments continued over whether the decision to re-site play equipment at the Alfred Major Recreation Ground further into the centre of the field was the right one.

But there was little doubt in the minds of local children that the £4,500 Cookham Parish Council spent on a ‘Fort Wicksteed’ was money well spent.

1991: Undeterred by the weather or the prospect of a ducking in the Thames, 24 teams took part in the annual raft race at New Taplow Paper Mills. Competitors included teams from the Maidenhead Young Farmers Association, the Windsor Liberal Club and regulars from the Dumb Bell and The Old Station Inn pubs. Overall winners of the competition were pine furniture makers Parkinson and Byrnes, from Winkfield Row.

1991: St Luke’s Primary School was transformed into Blyston Police Station for a school project.

The children used computer simulation to police the imaginary towns of Blyston and Wilmington and learned important teamwork and decision-making skills in the process.

Two classes donned uniforms and were sworn in by retired Assistant Chief Constable Phyllis Sigsworth, who was now a school governor.

They formed teams to solve crimes, question witnesses and even deal with a suspected case of rabies.





1996: Staff at the Magnet Leisure Centre were preparing for a 21st birthday bash as the facility came of age. To celebrate, visitors were given the chance to have a go at everything from giant sumo wrestling to roller skating.

Advantage Card holders also got the chance to make special

savings, with charges matching original 1970s prices.