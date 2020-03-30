Remember When: A new precinct emerged and powered roller skates took off

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 35, 45 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: Wooburn Green Working Men’s Club was treated to a demonstration of inventor Tommy Hancocks’ latest creation – powered roller skates.

Tommy had been improving his skates for years and his dearest wish was to turn power skating into a national sport.

“I’d like to see tracks for young people, both for racing and for a quiet skate,” he said.

Tommy remained unsure whether his creations would require road tax or a driving licence.

1975: The facade of Maidenhead Town Hall, which had already doubled as a hospital in the Carry On film series, became a university when a crew moved in again to shoot location scenes for the latest epic – Carry On Behind.

The Advertiser captured a shot of stars Elke Sommer, Donald Hewlett and Kenneth Williams taking a break from filming.

1975: The Altwood School under 15 football team won the East Berks Schools FA Cup, beating Waingels Copse 3-0 in the final at Bracknell Town’s ground.

In their 11 games in the season, Altwood won 10 and drew one, with a goals record of 57-9. 1975: Iris Clarke retired after 17 years as headmistress at Larchfield Infants School.

Since her arrival in Maidenhead in 1958, Miss Clarke taught more than 1,200 children.

She was presented with a stereo system and a bouquet from staff, parents and pupils.

1985: Children at Cookham Rise School spent the afternoon with a guide dog.

Ulan and his owner Denise Curtis visited the school to tell the children about the training and working of guide dogs.

A barrage of questions followed on a variety of related subjects, from the feeding of Ulan to how Denise looked after the pooch.

1985: Residents and shoppers turned in surprise as a police car, ambulance and fire engine drove through the Cliveden Estate.

But there was no fire or accident – the emergency services were on a friendly visit to the Poundfield Playgroup’s 999 day.

A group of 28 children thoroughly enjoyed their time with the emergency services, sitting in the vehicles and even getting a go on the fire hose.

1985: The barrel vaulted roof – a feature of the £2million Nicholsons Walk refurbishment scheme – emerged in skeleton form over the High Street entrance to the door precinct.

Much of the precinct was shrouded in scaffolding while work went on overhead.

Refurbishment was expected to take all year to complete.